india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»No Information on Leak of WhatsApp Chat on Article 370 Scrapping: Govt to Lok Sabha
1-MIN READ

No Information on Leak of WhatsApp Chat on Article 370 Scrapping: Govt to Lok Sabha

File phot of Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

File phot of Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

A 500-page transcript of a purported WhatsApp chat, with details Balakot strikes and Article 370 abrogation, surfaced during the TRP scam probe by Mumbai Police.

The central government has no information on the leak of WhatsApp chat related to confidential and sensitive information, including scrapping of Article 370, which surfaced during the investigation of TRP scam by the Mumbai Police, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

A 500-page transcript of a purported WhatsApp conversation, containing details of Balakot air strikes and abrogation of Article 370, went viral in January this year after it was submitted by the Mumbai Police before a court as part of its chargesheet in a case of misuse of TV rating point (TRP), which led to a political storm.

“No such information has come to the notice of the government,” Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply.

Reddy’s reply came when asked whether the government has taken cognisance of the leak of the Whatsapp chat on confidential and sensitive information which surfaced during the TRP scam investigation.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 16, 2021, 16:33 IST
Loading...