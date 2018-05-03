No Information on Nirav Modi's Location: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it had not received any fresh information on Nirav Modi.Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that intelligence agencies had last approached the ministry with Hong Kong as a possible location. “The MEA will come in when we receive a request from the agencies vis-a-vis a particular country. We announced when it was Hong Kong. As of now, there has been no new information,” said Kumar.Last month, the ministry had said that it had informed the authorities in Hong Kong about Nirav Modi. In a reply to the Parliament, the ministry had stated Nirav's location as Hong Kong. Late last month, there were reports of Nirav having escaped to New York. However, Kumar on Thursday asserted that there was no fresh information on the fugitive.He further said that Nirav's passport was revoked immediately since he did not respond to the MEA letter and all international authorities, including embassies, consulates, passport issuing authorities, were informed about it.