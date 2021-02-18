No Injury Was Found on Bodies of Two Girls in Unnao, Says Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthy cleared the air about the condition in which two girls were found dead in Unnao and has stated that there were no injury marks found during the post-mortem on the body of the girls.

The three girls of the same family had gone to the field to fetch fodder but hadn’t returned, following which local people began looking for them. The girls were found lying in the field. Two of them were declared dead by doctors, while the third minor is battling for life in the hospital. She was moved to Kanpur from the district hospital.

A panel of three doctors was formed for the post-mortem, which was conducted and recorded on video as well. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the mortuary and in the village, following the incident.

The DGP, on Thursday, said, “The doctors have termed it as a suspected case of poisoning while the reason of the death of two girls could not be ascertained in the post-mortem. The viscera of the girls have been preserved and the forensic experts have been asked to investigate it further even as there was no sign of injury found on their bodies.”

He said that the girls were immediately taken to the nearest Community Health Centre where two of them were declared brought-dead. The third girl, who was unconscious, had been shifted to a private hospital in Kanpur for a better treatment in view of her condition, he said.

The State government has already directed to ensure best possible treatment for the girl.

Meanwhile, six police teams have been formed to investigate the whole incident and the senior officers were personally supervising the investigation. A case of murder has also been registered against unknown people by the police in this regard.