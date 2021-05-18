'No Intake of Food': Officials Worried as Condition of Two Covid Positive Lionesses at Etawah Lion Safari Deteriorates

The condition of two lionesses at Etawah Lion Safari who had tested positive for Covid-19 is not getting any better, claimed officials adding that they havent eat their food for a few days as well.

While giving information about the health of the two lionesses, KK Singh, director of Etawah Safari Park, said that both have stopped taking food, hence soup is being given to them in addition to glucose on the advice of doctors and experts called by Safari management.

The Safari management is treating them through video conferencing in consultation with the doctors of Kanpur, Mathura, and Bareilly. Corona-infected lionesses Jennifer and Gauri are being monitored and with the help of experts from all over the country.

Experts from the Indian Veterinary Institute, Bareilly, Veterinary University Mathura, Bear Conservation Center Agra, and Central Zoo Authority New Delhi, have been giving their advice on how to treat the lionesses. Both the lioness have not been eating food for the last 10 days and are consuming only water and soup. Glucose is also being administered to them along with medicines at the animal hospital in Etawah Lion Safari.

Three doctors of the animal husbandry department are supervising the condition of the lionesses. Among them are Dr. RK Singh, a former doctor of Kanpur Zoo, Dr. Nasir, a doctor of Kanpur Zoo, and Dr. Robin Yadav, a local doctor of Etawah who are monitoring lioness for 24 hours.

Advice is also being taken from Dr. Karikalan and Dr. Mahendram, scientists of the Indian Veterinary Institute, ie IVRI Bareilly and the country’s famous wildlife expert Dr. M Pavade.

All the employees in Safari had already undergone the RTPCR test, out of which five people were found infected. Staff at the hospital where the lionesses are under treatment are not allowed to go out. Experts from Mathura, Bareilly, Agra, New Delhi have been consulted for the treatment of both lionesses.

In the Safari last week, the lioness Jennifer and Gauri’s health deteriorated and after testing they were found to be corona infected. Along with them, there are 18 lions in the safari, all of them were tested and the report of all except two has come negative.

