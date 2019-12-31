Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'No Intention of Trying to Subvert Students' Rights': AMU VC Regrets Police Action During Anti-CAA Protests

In an open letter to students and parents, Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor assured that the varsity will reopen on January 6 after the administration abruptly announced winter break.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
'No Intention of Trying to Subvert Students' Rights': AMU VC Regrets Police Action During Anti-CAA Protests
Protests against the Citizenship Bill at Aligarh Muslim University. (Image : Twitter)

Aligarh (UP): Days before the AMU is to reopen after its winter break, Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday regretted police action during the anti-CAA protest on campus on December 15 night and sought to assure students of their safety and the right to protest peacefully.

Prof Mansoor gave the assurance to students and their parents in an open letter written to them, nearly a week before the varsity is set to reopen on January 6 after its winter break. "I want to tell you and your families that I regret what happened (on December 15)," the VC wrote.

Referring to the decision to call in the police on the night of December 15, he said it was taken in "good faith and a clear conscience" as it had become imperative to disperse the protesters who had become charged up over the rumour that two student protesters at Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi had been killed.

The vice-chancellor made an impassioned appeal to students "to consider with an open mind" the circumstances which compelled him to take the unpleasant decision of inviting the police to enter the campus.

In his open letter to students, Prof Mansoor said he would "fully share" their concerns on any subject provided it is done "in a peaceful and democratic manner". He sought to assure them that he has "no intention whatsoever" of trying in any way "to subvert the right of students to protest peacefully against any legislation" which they find objectionable.

"You are the future of our democracy and all citizens, especially the young, enjoy the right to share their views in the true spirit of a democratic society," the vice-chancellor's letter said.

The VC also assured the students of their "safety and well being when the university reopens" and sought their support in completing the academic year smoothly.

