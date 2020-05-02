No Inter or Intra-district Plying of Buses Allowed in 'Orange Zones', MHA Issues Clarification

New Delhi: A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in the extended lockdown period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), orange, and green zones, the ministry has now issued a clarification on the movement of persons and vehicles in these zones.

In the areas that fall under 'Orange zone', the ministry has prohibited the inter-district and intra-district plying of buses.

However the taxis and cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only.

"Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four wheeler vehicles," the ministry said in clarification.

It, however, added that states and Union Territories based on their assessment and priorities, may permit less activities.

The guidelines issued by the MHA on Friday permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the green and orange zones. "No other activity is permitted within the Containment Zones," it had said in its order.

Under the new guidelines, a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.

These include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training or coaching institutions, hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc, social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings, and, gatherings at religious places/places of worship for public.

However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the MHA.

The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for the safety of persons.

Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance.

In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

