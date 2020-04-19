No Inter-State Movement For Migrant Workers, Must Register With Local Authorities to Get Jobs: Centre

New Delhi: Labourers, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown, will be allowed to go to their respective places of work within a state with certain conditions, the Union Home Ministry said on Sunday.

It also said the workers stranded in the relief camps because of the lockdown must register with local authorities to "find out their suitability for various kinds of work". Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, however, made it clear that there will be no inter-state movement of workers during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

The order said that due to the spread of coronavirus, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work and are housed in relief and shelter camps being run by state and UT governments.

Since additional activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines with effect from April 20, these workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works.

The Centre had last week announced it would allow some construction activities and industrial operation in rural areas from April 20 to mitigate the hardships of the poor. The lockdown badly affected the daily-wage migrant workers in metropolitan cities as they lost their livelihoods. With no means of sustenance, thousands attempted to walk back to their home towns, only to be intercepted by the authorities.

To facilitate their movement within the state or UT, the government said migrant labourers should be registered with the concerned local authority and "their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works".

The SoP said in the event that a group of migrants wish to return to their places of work within the state where they are presently located, they would be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work.

"During the journey by bus, it would be ensured that safe social-distancing norms are followed and the buses used for transport are sanitized as per the guidelines of the health authorities. The local authorities shall also provide for food and water etc., for the duration of their journey," the SOP said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. While extending the lockdown till May 3, the prime minister declared that select activities will open up from April 20 in identified areas.

