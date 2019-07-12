Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Interim Relief for Trio Who Uploaded TikTok Video Asking Revenge for Jharkhand Lynching

The video purportedly showed some youths indulging in hate-mongering and were seen saying that if their son takes revenge for the death of Tabrez Ansari they shouldn't call all Muslims as terrorists.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Interim Relief for Trio Who Uploaded TikTok Video Asking Revenge for Jharkhand Lynching
Representative image.
Loading...

Mumbai: A court here Friday refused to provide interim protection from arrest to three men who are accused of uploading an inflammatory video on mobile app Tik Tok following a lynching incident in Jharkhand.

The short video surfaced on the popular video-sharing app after the death of Tabrez Ansari last month.

Mumbai Police filed a first information report (FIR) against Hasnan Khan (21), Mudassir Shaikh (23) and Shadan Farooqui (23) for uploading the video, alleging that they were indulging in hate-mongering.

The video purportedly shows some youths saying, "You may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists."

The police charged the three men, who were said to have a large following on Tik Tok, under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.), after which they filed an anticipatory bail plea.

Their lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said police should also hold makers of the mobile app responsible.

He said police also ignored the fact that the accused had in the past uploaded several videos calling for communal harmony and brotherhood.

But Judge D S Deshmukh said he would not pass the order without hearing the prosecution, adjourning the matter to Monday for police to file its reply.

He also refused to grant interim protection from arrest to the accused persons till then.

Ansari was brutally thrashed by a mob for alleged theft in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 19. He was also forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram". He died three days later.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram