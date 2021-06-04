No Jeans, T-shirts & Beard Allowed for CBI Employees, Rules New Director

All officers and staffers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have to be formally dressed in the office and no casual wear clothing like jeans and sports shoes will not be tolerated, said the agency’s director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.
According to an order, the dress code for men will be shirts, formal trousers, and formal shoes and they will be required to come to the office clean shaved. Hindustan Times
- reported, the women employees of the CBI have been asked to wear only sarees, suits, formal shirts, and trousers. “No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals, and casual attire is allowed in the office,” said the order.
The rules will be applied to CBI offices across the country and the heads of branches have been asked to ensure that guidelines are strictly followed.
CBI officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told HT that it is a balanced order and said every officer, staffer always needed to wear formals. “However, over the years, people started wearing casuals… like jeans and T-shirts and nobody stopped it. CBI officers need to at least wear a formal collared shirt, trousers, and shoes,” said an officer.
Jaiswal took over as the agency’s 33rd director last week, and is likely to make some important administrative changes to improve the CBI’s efficiency.
