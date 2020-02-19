No Justice for Victims of Samjhauta Express Blast Since 13 Years, Says Pakistan
Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that 13 years ago on February 18, the blasts in the train from Delhi to Lahore resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)
Islamabad: Demanding action against the perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blast, Pakistan on Tuesday said the victims are continuously waiting to get justice.
The Foreign Office said in a statement that 13 years ago on February 18, the blasts in the train from Delhi to Lahore resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals.
The FO urged the Indian government to take steps to bring the perpetrators of the blasts to justice at the earliest.
It said that the victims are continuously waiting to get justice.
The blast on the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.
A special court in Panchkula last year acquitted all the four accused, Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Just 'Invited' the Internet to Meme His Comical Photo and Desi Fans Didn't Disappoint
- Sunil Kumar Ends India's 27-year Wait in Greco-Roman With Gold at Asian Wrestling Championships
- Indian Dance Crew V Unbeatable Wins America's Got Talent The Champions
- This Company is Making N95 Respirator Mouth Masks with 'Facial Recognition' Technology
- IndiGo Offering Discounted Tickets at Just Rs 3,499 for International Flights