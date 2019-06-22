Take the pledge to vote

No, Kamal Nath Didn't 'Skip' Yoga Day Event. Here's Where He Was

The CM's absence from Yoga Day event had raised several eyebrows, including criticism from BJP. However, later in the day, pictures of him performing Yoga at his residence were released.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
No, Kamal Nath Didn't 'Skip' Yoga Day Event. Here's Where He Was
Kamal Nath at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, where he underwent an operation for a trigger finger problem.
Bhopal: Chief minister Kamal Nath, who had hit the headlines a day earlier for 'skipping' Yoga day event, was actually at government-run Hamidia hospital in Bhopal for a surgery.

Aruna Kumar, dean of Gandhi Medical College, told the media on Saturday that Nath was operated upon for trigger finger condition, and was kept under observation for a few hours.

The CM's absence from Yoga Day event had raised several eyebrows, including criticism from BJP. However, later in the day, pictures of him performing Yoga at his residence were released.

"I am here for treatment as a normal patient and no one should visit me so that people don't face any inconvenience," Nath said after his examination. He had also lauded the facilities at the hospital.

Eight years ago in 2011, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also undergone treatment at this hospital. As several BJP leaders hailed Nath for opting a government hospital, some questioned Nath's move.

Ex-CM Chouhan in a tweet offered best wishes to Nath but added that the latter should ensure that the public should also get all the amenities which he got at Hamidia hospital during his treatment.

BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari went on to claim that it was heartening that Nath expressed faith in Madhya Pradesh doctors but accused him of hiding name of Dr Yash Gulati, an Orthopedic Surgeon from New Delhi.

Congress party, in a communique, had claimed that Nath was operated upon at 10am and would probably be discharged from hospital by evening. The surgery was performed by Dr Sanjiv Gaur and Dr Aditya Agrawal, the statement said.

