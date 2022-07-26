No Kashmiri Pandit Working Under PM Package Has Resigned in Wake of Killings: Home Ministry

No Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) has resigned recently in protest of killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, according to the Home Ministry’s reply in Parliament on Tuesday.

The ministry said several steps have been taken to ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits.

“As per information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister’s Development Package has resigned recently in protest of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir Valley,” an official from the Centre told News18.

“The Government has taken several measures to ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. These include a robust security and intelligence grid, day-and-night area domination, proactive operations against terrorists, round-the-clock checking at nakas, patrolling in areas where Kashmiri Pandits reside and deployment of security forces at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack,” the Ministry Home Affairs told Parliament.

The Ministry said that under the PMDP, 5,502 Kashmiri migrants have been provided government jobs. The government has also approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different departments of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in the Valley.

In another reply, the Government said there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. However, there have been a few attacks on people belonging to minority communities and migrant workers by terrorists sponsored from across the border.

“As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, 28 migrant workers have been killed since 2017, of which 2 belonged to Maharashtra, 1 to Jharkhand, and 7 to Bihar,” the MHA said.

The Ministry also said that ex-gratia relief/ compensation was granted as per rules to the next of kin of any person killed by terrorists. An ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh is paid to the kin of civilians killed in militancy-related violence under the existing scheme of Government of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, Rs 5 lakh is given under the ‘Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist /Communal/ LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory’.

The Ministry also said that a new Central Sector Scheme has been notified on 19/02/2021 for the industrial development of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore. “Jammu and Kashmir has received investment applications of more than Rs 54,000 crore, of which projects worth more than Rs 36,000 crore have been allotted industrial land,” MA said.

“Under languishing projects programme, 1,193 projects worth Rs 1,984 crore were completed, including five which were incomplete for over 20 years, 15 for over 15 years and 165 for over 10 years,” the MHA said, while informing the Parliament that J&K has been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

