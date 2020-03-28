'No Landlord Can Ask Tenants to Leave on Failing to Pay Rent': Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Issues Orders

The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday issued an order stating that all landlords in areas within his jurisdiction can demand rent only after a month. The order also mentions that landlords can't ask their tenants to vacate their accommodation in case they fail to pay the rent.

In a tweet in which the copy of the order is attached, the District Magisrate BN Singh said, “Order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate”.

Order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate. pic.twitter.com/ucn5I0oe68 — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 28, 2020

The order also states that "in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to protect these people”.

Earlier, the DM had tweeted, “If you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains”.

Dear Residents of Gautambuddhanagar: if you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains. — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 27, 2020

The directive comes a day after it was reported that people, who are working in the informal sectors in Gautam Buddh Nagar, were being forced to leave their accommodation on failing to pay the rent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days beginning since March 25. In India, till now more than 900 people have tested positive for COVID-19 disease and 20 people have succumbed to death.

