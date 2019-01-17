English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Last Date for Registration Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana: BJP
Alleging that a fake website was spreading the lie, Bhasin appealed to people not to believe such misleading reports doing the rounds on social media and visit only the official websites of the schemes for authentic information.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme.
Loading...
Dehradun: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand on Thursday refuted reports going viral on social media that February 15 is the last date for registration under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
"There is no last date for registration under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Atal Uttarakhand Ayushman Yojana launched by the Uttarakhand government," Pradesh BJP media head Devendra Bhasin said.
Alleging that a fake website was spreading the lie, Bhasin appealed to people not to believe such misleading reports doing the rounds on social media and visit only the official websites of the schemes for authentic information.
He said over four lakh people have registered for the two schemes so far in the state.
"There is no last date for registration under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Atal Uttarakhand Ayushman Yojana launched by the Uttarakhand government," Pradesh BJP media head Devendra Bhasin said.
Alleging that a fake website was spreading the lie, Bhasin appealed to people not to believe such misleading reports doing the rounds on social media and visit only the official websites of the schemes for authentic information.
He said over four lakh people have registered for the two schemes so far in the state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emraan Hashmi on Why Cheat India: Even a Bad Person is the Hero of His Life
- Djokovic Powers Past Tsonga in 2008 Australian Open Final Repeat
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results