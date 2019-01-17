LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
No Last Date for Registration Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana: BJP

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme.
Dehradun: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand on Thursday refuted reports going viral on social media that February 15 is the last date for registration under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

"There is no last date for registration under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Atal Uttarakhand Ayushman Yojana launched by the Uttarakhand government," Pradesh BJP media head Devendra Bhasin said.

Alleging that a fake website was spreading the lie, Bhasin appealed to people not to believe such misleading reports doing the rounds on social media and visit only the official websites of the schemes for authentic information.

He said over four lakh people have registered for the two schemes so far in the state.
