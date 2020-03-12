Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Law Yet That Can Back Your Action, SC Warns UP Govt on Banners Shaming CAA Protesters

The Supreme Court, however, did not pass any interim order and said the matter would be heard next week by a three-judge bench.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
No Law Yet That Can Back Your Action, SC Warns UP Govt on Banners Shaming CAA Protesters
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh that its decision to put up hoardings identifying anti-CAA protesters has no backing in law. It, however, did not pass any interim order and said the matter would be heard next week by a three-judge bench.

A vacation bench of Justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, that it is a matter of "great importance". The bench also asked Mehta whether the state government has the power to put such posters.

The apex court, however, said there is no doubt that action should be taken against rioters and they should be punished.

Mehta told the court that posters were put up as a "deterrent" and the hoardings only says the persons are liable to pay for their alleged acts during the violence.

The top court is hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the March 9 order of the Allahabad High Court directing the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests.

The High Court had on Monday ordered Lucknow's District Magistrate and Police Commissioner to remove the ‘name-and-shame’ hoardings with immediate effect, and submit its report on the matter by March 16 which is the next date of hearing.

The court observed that the district administration had no right to put up photographs since this was a violation of one's privacy.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur, had taken suo motu cognizance of the 100 odd hoardings that were put up on road crossings on Friday and the court heard the case on Sunday even though it was a holiday. The verdict, reserved on Sunday, was delivered on Monday.

