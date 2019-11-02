Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

No Leave for MP Police Officials Ahead of SC Verdict on Ayodhya Issue, Festivals

An order issued by the state police headquarters also made incumbent on police officers and employees to take permission of their seniors in cases where leave is sought in unavoidable circumstances.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Leave for MP Police Officials Ahead of SC Verdict on Ayodhya Issue, Festivals
Representative image.

Bhopal: Police officials and employees in Madhya Pradesh are directed to not avail leave until further notice ahead of Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya issue and festivals.

An order in this regard was issued by the state police headquarters on Friday which is addressed to superintendents of police (SPs) of all districts and other police officers. "Keeping in mind the communal harmony and law and order in view of coming festivals - Milad Un Nabi, Gurunank Jayanti and expected Ayodhya verdict, all police officials and employees are prohibited to take leave from November 1 onwards until further order," the circular stated.

It also made incumbent on police officers and employees to take permission of their seniors in cases where leave is sought in unavoidable circumstances.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved its verdict in the long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute after a marathon hearing of 40 days.

At present, the apex court is on Diwali break and will re-open on November 4. The SC is expected to deliver the final judgement before the CJI retires later this month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram