No Leave for MP Police Officials Ahead of SC Verdict on Ayodhya Issue, Festivals
An order issued by the state police headquarters also made incumbent on police officers and employees to take permission of their seniors in cases where leave is sought in unavoidable circumstances.
Representative image.
Bhopal: Police officials and employees in Madhya Pradesh are directed to not avail leave until further notice ahead of Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya issue and festivals.
An order in this regard was issued by the state police headquarters on Friday which is addressed to superintendents of police (SPs) of all districts and other police officers. "Keeping in mind the communal harmony and law and order in view of coming festivals - Milad Un Nabi, Gurunank Jayanti and expected Ayodhya verdict, all police officials and employees are prohibited to take leave from November 1 onwards until further order," the circular stated.
It also made incumbent on police officers and employees to take permission of their seniors in cases where leave is sought in unavoidable circumstances.
A five-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved its verdict in the long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute after a marathon hearing of 40 days.
At present, the apex court is on Diwali break and will re-open on November 4. The SC is expected to deliver the final judgement before the CJI retires later this month.
