No Legal, Constitutional Hurdles for Centre to Enact Law for OBC Reservations: Madras High Court

Madras High Court has directed the Centre to constitute a panel comprising of officers of the Tamil Nadu government for Other Backward Castes (OBC) reservations in the all India quota for medical seats.

The High Court has also ruled that the Centre is empowered to enact the law, brushing aside any legal or constitutional impediments against the execution of the reservation. The court stated that the Centre proposed the OBC reservation, however, since there was no law backing the proposal, a positive direction could not be given by the court.

Meanwhile, the court orders were followed by strong disagreements from the Medical Council of India (MCI), which argued that only the Supreme Court can rule on the issue of OBC reservations. Responding to which, the High Court argued that when MCI does not oppose reservations in All India Quota seats in Central institutions, it cannot do so in non-Central colleges.

As per the proposals, about 15 per cent of seats in All India quotas for undergraduate non-Central institutions, and 50 per cent for PG seats, are supposed to be reserved for OBC candidates.

The state opposition parties have been strongly condemning the inaction on the implementation of the OBC reservations. While the incumbent government was also urging the Centre to take required action in the matter.

In Tamil Nadu, medical seats is a deep-rooted political issue, and the suicide of aspiring doctor Anita acted as a catalyst in the situation. The incident was a flashpoint in the movement against the common entrance test NEET.