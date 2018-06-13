No Lessons Learnt? Fire in Worli Building 295th Incident in Mumbai in Last 60 Days

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise in south Mumbai’s upscale Worli area on Wednesday, the third in just the past one week. Though no casualties have been reported so far, this latest fire is another proof of rising number of fire incidents in the city.The fire broke out on the 33rd floor of a residential complex in Prabhadevi. Deepika Padukone is among one of the residents.In March this year, data obtained from BMC revealed that there were 295 fire incidents reported in the last 60 days alone.News18 chalks down Mumbai's history with major fire incidents in 2017 and 2018 among which many had ended up claiming lives and destroying property worth crores.A massive blaze had gutted two pubs in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on December 29 last year, resulting in the deaths of 14 people. Several people were also injured.On December 25 last year, just two days before Kamala mills fire case, a 32-storey building in the posh Walkeshwar area caught fire. The 17th floor of the Legend building caught fire but no injuries or deaths were reported.In October last year, seventy-four hutments and two shops with tailoring material, clothes and stocks of goods were destroyed in a fire started during a demolition drive at Behrampada slum in Bandra East. The fire also charred a part of Bandra station’s ticket counter. There were no injuries in the level 4 call or an incident of a very big fire.A fire was reported from the 10th floor of La Mer residential building in the upscale suburb of Bandra on Tuesday afternoon. The 10th and 11th floor of the building are owned by Sachin Tendulkar’s in-laws. No injuries or deaths were reported.In September last year, a major fire broke out at the iconic RK Studios, founded by late superstar Raj Kapoor, in Chembur. There were no injuries or deaths in the fire that gutted the stage 1 of the studio.In April this year a major fire broke out at a hotel near Dombivli in Mumbai, gutting all the furniture. Luckily, no one was injured in the mishap as before the fire could spread, eight people, including the customers and the staff, had escaped from hotel.In January this year, the ceremonial lounge at the domestic terminal 1B of the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was destroyed after a fire broke out. There were no casualties.