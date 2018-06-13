English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No Lessons Learnt? Fire in Worli Building 295th Incident in Mumbai in Last 60 Days
In March this year, data obtained from BMC revealed that there were 295 fire incidents reported in the last 60 days alone.
General view of Mumbai's skyline as smoke billows from the top floor of a high rise residential building after a fire broke out on Jun 13, 2018. (Image: AFP)
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a high-rise in south Mumbai’s upscale Worli area on Wednesday, the third in just the past one week. Though no casualties have been reported so far, this latest fire is another proof of rising number of fire incidents in the city.
The fire broke out on the 33rd floor of a residential complex in Prabhadevi. Deepika Padukone is among one of the residents.
In March this year, data obtained from BMC revealed that there were 295 fire incidents reported in the last 60 days alone.
News18 chalks down Mumbai's history with major fire incidents in 2017 and 2018 among which many had ended up claiming lives and destroying property worth crores.
Kamala Mills Fire
A massive blaze had gutted two pubs in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on December 29 last year, resulting in the deaths of 14 people. Several people were also injured.
Walkeshwar Fire
On December 25 last year, just two days before Kamala mills fire case, a 32-storey building in the posh Walkeshwar area caught fire. The 17th floor of the Legend building caught fire but no injuries or deaths were reported.
Behrampada Fire
In October last year, seventy-four hutments and two shops with tailoring material, clothes and stocks of goods were destroyed in a fire started during a demolition drive at Behrampada slum in Bandra East. The fire also charred a part of Bandra station’s ticket counter. There were no injuries in the level 4 call or an incident of a very big fire.
La Mer Residential Fire
A fire was reported from the 10th floor of La Mer residential building in the upscale suburb of Bandra on Tuesday afternoon. The 10th and 11th floor of the building are owned by Sachin Tendulkar’s in-laws. No injuries or deaths were reported.
RK Studio Fire
In September last year, a major fire broke out at the iconic RK Studios, founded by late superstar Raj Kapoor, in Chembur. There were no injuries or deaths in the fire that gutted the stage 1 of the studio.
Dombivili Hotel Fire
In April this year a major fire broke out at a hotel near Dombivli in Mumbai, gutting all the furniture. Luckily, no one was injured in the mishap as before the fire could spread, eight people, including the customers and the staff, had escaped from hotel.
Mumbai Airport Lounge Fire
In January this year, the ceremonial lounge at the domestic terminal 1B of the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was destroyed after a fire broke out. There were no casualties.
Also Watch
The fire broke out on the 33rd floor of a residential complex in Prabhadevi. Deepika Padukone is among one of the residents.
In March this year, data obtained from BMC revealed that there were 295 fire incidents reported in the last 60 days alone.
News18 chalks down Mumbai's history with major fire incidents in 2017 and 2018 among which many had ended up claiming lives and destroying property worth crores.
Kamala Mills Fire
A massive blaze had gutted two pubs in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on December 29 last year, resulting in the deaths of 14 people. Several people were also injured.
Walkeshwar Fire
On December 25 last year, just two days before Kamala mills fire case, a 32-storey building in the posh Walkeshwar area caught fire. The 17th floor of the Legend building caught fire but no injuries or deaths were reported.
Behrampada Fire
In October last year, seventy-four hutments and two shops with tailoring material, clothes and stocks of goods were destroyed in a fire started during a demolition drive at Behrampada slum in Bandra East. The fire also charred a part of Bandra station’s ticket counter. There were no injuries in the level 4 call or an incident of a very big fire.
La Mer Residential Fire
A fire was reported from the 10th floor of La Mer residential building in the upscale suburb of Bandra on Tuesday afternoon. The 10th and 11th floor of the building are owned by Sachin Tendulkar’s in-laws. No injuries or deaths were reported.
RK Studio Fire
In September last year, a major fire broke out at the iconic RK Studios, founded by late superstar Raj Kapoor, in Chembur. There were no injuries or deaths in the fire that gutted the stage 1 of the studio.
Dombivili Hotel Fire
In April this year a major fire broke out at a hotel near Dombivli in Mumbai, gutting all the furniture. Luckily, no one was injured in the mishap as before the fire could spread, eight people, including the customers and the staff, had escaped from hotel.
Mumbai Airport Lounge Fire
In January this year, the ceremonial lounge at the domestic terminal 1B of the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was destroyed after a fire broke out. There were no casualties.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics