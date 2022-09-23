No Let-up in Rains in Delhi, IMD Issues 'yellow' Alert for Saturday

New Delhi: Incessant rains lashed parts of the national capital for the third consecutive day on Friday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 27.6 degrees Celsius — seven notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi on Saturday The Palam observatory recorded 30 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, gauged 8 mm rainfall during the same period. Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations received 6.4 mm, 15.2 mm and 20.4 mm rainfall, respectively. Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Pusa and Mayur Vihar recorded 1 mm, 15 mm, 7 mm and 3.5 mm rainfall, respectively.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 95 per cent, the IMD said.

Traffic jams were reported at several key stretches in the national capital due to waterlogging caused by rains. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged routes and asked them to plan their journey accordingly.

“Waterlogging has been observed near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway, Libaspur underpass, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut, CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram, Andheria More towards Vasant Kunj, under Nizamuddin bridge, Singhu Border near petrol pump, MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway,” it said, advising commuters to avoid these stretches. The traffic police said they received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 about fallen trees.

The IMD has attributed the spell of rain to the interaction of a western disturbance and a low-pressure system. The capital has recorded only two spells of heavy rain this monsoon season, the first being on July 1 when the city gauged 117.2 mm rainfall.

The rains in the last two days have also brought down the overall deficit in the monsoon season from 35 per cent (till September 22) to 23 per cent by Friday morning. More rains are expected before the monsoon retreats from the National Capital Region by the end of September which may further reduce the deficit.

