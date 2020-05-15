INDIA

1-MIN READ

No Liquor, Not More Than 50 Guests Allowed at Marriages and Events in Karnataka

Image for representation.

An advisory by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said that in view of the ongoing COV1D-19 pandemic, the Centre has decided to ease the lockdown in a phased manner and provided guidelines.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Not more than 50 guests, no Air Condition, no conumption of liquor and paan, no invitation to people aged above 65 and below 10 years and also pregnant women are some of the guidelines to be followed for holding marriages or events in Karnataka with easing of the lockdown.

It said necessary prior permission and travel passes for the event should be obtained from local authorities.

The event should not have more than 50 guests and be conducted in a suitable public place with good natural ventilation (No AC), it said.

Prohibiting people from containment zones from attending such events, it said those aged above 65 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years are not permitted to attend them.

Use of sanitisers and thermal screening at the entry of the venue has been mandated.

Anyone found having fever, cold or cough or difficulty in breathing would not be permitted to attend events and should be immediately referred to seek medical advice, it said.

Calling for all people to wear face masks compulsorily and maintain physical distance more than one metre, the advisory said, consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco is not allowed.

The venue should be hygenically maintained it said, noting that spitting in public places is prohibited.

A nodal person would be identified to oversee arrangements and coordination at the venue, the advisory said, adding that a list of those attending the marriage with contact details has to be maintained.

All guests should have downloaded the Arogya Setu app, it added.

