No Liquor Sale in Rajasthan After 8 PM, Order CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot has said that those caught selling liquor after 8 pm will be penalised.

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
Image for representation.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot has issued a strict order to the officials to stop sale of liquor after 8 p m at all shops in the state.

"Those caught selling liquor after 8 p m should be penalised; their shops should be sealed and licence should be cancelled," he ordered the Excise Department officials.

Addressing a meeting of senior officials at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he said: "In 2008, our government had initiated similar policy to check sale of liquor in state after 8 pm which gave a positive message to the society."

It was also revealed in the meeting that many shopkeepers are charging higher amount than the Maximum Selling Price (MSP) quoted on bottles. Gehlot directed to take strict actions against them as well.

He also ordered the officials to stop illegal transportation of liquor in the state.

