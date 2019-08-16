New Delhi: In first steps towards normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after 12 days of lockdown and communication blackout, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said on Friday that the process of restoring landline phone services would begin from tonight. He said the services would be restored in “large parts of Srinagar” on Saturday morning.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Subrahmanyam said government offices were functioning normally in the Valley on Friday, while schools will reopen next week. He added that there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

"Not a single life has been lost nor serious injuries inflicted to anyone during the course of maintaining peace... Despite concerted efforts by terror organisations and, radical and continued efforts by Pakistan to destabilise the situation, the Valley has been calm and peaceful," he said.

The chief secretary also said 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally while there was limited restrictions only in five districts.

However, the chief secretary did not take any questions on the detention of political leaders and decided to conclude the press conference on being asked about political detentions. Most senior political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been kept in detention ever since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and statehood.

Subrahmanyam said relaxations in the restriction on movement were made on Eid on Monday.

"We are now taking measures to ease restrictions in gradual and calibrated manner. After today's prayers, you will see easing of restrictions. Schools will be opened after weekend, area-wise, and area by area, we will allow movement of public transport vehicles. Government offices are already functioning normally from today. In fact, we saw high attendance in offices today," Subrahmanyam said.

He said mobile and landline connectivity were also on way to being restored, but the government was being cautious since these modes of communication were likely to be used by terror organisations to plan and carry out attacks. ​

