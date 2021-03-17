No Loudspeakers in Mosques, Dargahs Between 10pm and 6am, Says Karnataka Board of Auqaf

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has issued a circular banning use of loudspeakers in mosques and dargahs from 10pm to 6am. In its circular issued on March 9, the board states that the decision was taken in view of the issue of loudspeakers in mosques being raised in various courts.

No sound emitting firecrackers can be burnt in or around the Masjid and Dargahs on any occasion, the circular has added.

“The area comprising not less than 1,000 meters around Hospitals, educational Institutions and Courts are declared as silence zone. Whoever uses any sound amplifier, or burst sound emitting fire crackers, uses a loud speaker or public address system in the silence zone is liable for penalty under the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” the circular stated.

The decision was taken in the board’s 327th meeting held on December 19, 2020.

The circular stated that the loudspeakers used during day shall be as per the ambient air quality standards in respect of noise. Loudspeaker shall be used only for ‘Azan’ and important announcements such as death, timing of burial, sighting of moon etc., and congregational Salat, Juma Qutba, Bayans, religious, socio-cultural and knowledge-based functions shall be performed with the speakers installed in the religious premises.

Noise-governing apparatus may be installed in the institution in consultation with the environmental officers and the management of the institutions shall train the ‘Mauzzin’ to operate the amplifier within the prescribed limit.