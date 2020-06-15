No Mandatory Quarantine for 7-Day Stay, Examinees Can Visit Too: Kerala Govt's New Order for Travellers

Thiruvananthapuram: There will be no mandatory quarantine for those visiting Kerala on short trips. They can stay up to seven days but will have to obtain entry passes through the state Covid-19 jagratha portal, the Kerala government said on Monday.

According to the order, those coming to Kerala for purposes like business, official, trade, medical, court cases, property management or any like purposes, can stay for a period of even days without mandatory quarantine.

The order stated that the students who visit the state for taking exams or academic-related purposes can stay for a period of three days before the beginning of exams and three days after the exam is over. The district collectors concerned, after verifying the details, will approve the short visit.

The permission for short visit will be granted subject to the strict rules of the SOP and other social distancing norms.

While applying for the pass in the state Covid portal, travellers should give details of where they would visit, stay and contact of the local accommodation.

If they test positive within 14 days after leaving, the state should inform the control room. If they don't follow norms, they will be send to 14 day institutional quarantine.

Here's the complete SOP and health advisory for short visit:

1. The duration of their visit shall not be more than 7 days. They should leave the State on the 8th day.

2. The travelers should register in the Covid-19 jagratha portal and obtain entry pass for short visit (Covid-19 jagratha---public services---regular/short visit---short visit---enter details---submit).

3. They shall provide the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person. Any deviations from this, during visit, shall be informed to the authorities with valid reasons.

4. District Collectors concerned, after verifying the details will approve the short visit.

5. The local contact persons/company/firm/sponsor shall also be responsible for the short visit of the person.

6. They shall go directly to the hotel/place of stay without halting at any places in between the place of arrival and place of stay.

7. They shall not meet any persons or visit any places other than the purpose for which they got permission. They shall not visit any hospital or public places.

8. They should refrain from coming in contact with elderly (above 60) /people with /children below 10 years.

9. Students who come for attending exam/other academic purposes shall not go out of their rooms for any purpose other than the approved one.

10. During their stay in Kerala, the traveler should follow all Covid-19 advisories and precautions including social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face masks.

11. Traveler should carry hand sanitizer and extra face mask while travelling.

12. Room service or online food delivery facility should be sought for their sustenance.

13. They should not extend their stay in Kerala without obtaining prior permission from Government authorities concerned.

14. They should contact DISHA helpline 1056, if they develop anysymptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, breathlessness, diarrhea) even if mild. They should not come out of room without permission of local Public Health authority. If they develop any symptoms, even if mild,they shall be moved to Covid treatment centres and they need to undergo testing and based on the result further management shall be offered.

15. If the traveler tests positive within 14 days after return from the State, he/she shall inform the control room at once.

16. If the traveler fail to follow any of these conditions, he/she should undergo 14 days institutional/paid quarantine.

