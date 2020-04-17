'No Mask, No Oil': Petrol Pumps Across West Bengal Go for Stringent Rules Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
To create awareness about the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, it has been decided not to sell petrol or diesel to those drivers and bike owners who are not wearing masks, a senior official said.
Petrol pumps across West Bengal have decided not to sell fuel to those visiting without a mask, an official of the dealers' association said on Friday.
To create awareness about the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, it has been decided not to sell petrol or diesel to those drivers and bike owners who are not wearing masks, said S Koley, general secretary of the West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association.
The decision was taken on Thursday evening and has since come into effect, he said, adding that the pumps are now putting up placards saying "no mask, no oil".
"Many are coming to the pumps without masks, but when told about the decision, they are taking them out from their pockets," Koley told PTI.
He said that the response so far has been satisfactory and those not having masks are being turned away.
The exercise will continue till the lockdown is lifted or the scourge subsides, Koley said.
The association, which has oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum as its members, has nearly 2,000 retail outlets under its fold across the state.
An IOC spokesperson said, "This is a welcome move by the petroleum dealers' association. This personal protection measures should continue till the disease is contained or fully eliminated."
