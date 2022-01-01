No Masks, Packed Crowds: 2022 Isn't Free of Covid & Omicron, But These New Year Revellers Think It Is

2022 has finally arrived. However, the year has carried with it alarm bells of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron, dubbed to be more infectious than even the lethal Delta variant. The mutant has spurred major vaccine manufacturers towards updating their jabs to better combat it, as Omicron is also being attributed to increased breakthrough infections.

Like various countries in Europe, many Indian states - Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu - have also initiated new Covid curbs carrying forward into the new year. Administrations of major metropolitan cities were also on their guard on New years’ eve, to limit the spread of Covid-19 amid freewheeling celebrations.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began 2 years ago, experts have also stressed on individual precautions - wearing masks, distancing physically - one must take to not get infected. However, worrying scenes of people breaking Covid-19 protocol are being reported. Meanwhile, India is seeing a spurt in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, with 22,775 new infections, highest since October 6 being reported today. The number of active cases surpassed one lakh and Omicron infection tally reached 1,431, the Union Health Ministry also said.

Crowds at New Year Parties

Visuals of people in various states at functions, either without masks or jam-packed sans physical distancing, were reported by news agencies. Some examples from visuals shared by ANI:

#WATCH | People groove to the tune of #NewYear2022 at Old Port Complex in Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/uVG9xmS26z— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

#WATCH | People light sparklers, burst crackers to mark #NewYear2022. Visuals from Chennai, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/XjYGB0T90G— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

People welcome #NewYear2022 with music, pep, and some fireworks in Panaji, Goa pic.twitter.com/aX2iNnHaI6— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

WATCH | #NewYear2022 celebrations underway at Gulmohar Garden in Jaipur, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/1exFvo9gxq— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Police on Friday night dispersed crowds from Manali’s mall road as a throng of tourists gathered to celebrate on New Years’ eve.

Crowds at Religious Places

People also thronged religious places to pay their obeisance amid the New Year. However, the density of crowds also cast worries over the potential spread of Covid-19 in the days to come.

Amritsar, Punjab: Devotees flock to the Golden Temple to mark #NewYear2022 celebrations. pic.twitter.com/TwVXA1TX9A— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Crowds are also being seen at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, where the Yatra resumed after twelve people lost their lives in a stampede on Friday night. Locals have held protests against the shrine board, saying the administration allowed more people than capacity.

Reasi, J&K | Vaishno Devi yatra resumes following a brief suspension after 12 people lost their lives in a stampede incident in Katra pic.twitter.com/n2xZO2wuj9— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Bihar: Devotees offer prayers at Mahavir Mandir in Patna #NewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/j1HhCjG9wf— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Punjab | Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offer prayers on the first day of the year 2022 pic.twitter.com/U39dD4XSzd— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Lockdown in Maharashtra Soon?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that strict restrictions might be clamped if the new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state. Pawar’s warning came a day after Maharashtra reported 8,067 fresh coronavirus positive cases, as much as 50 per cent more than Thursday.

“We cut short the Assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus. Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions. Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune," he told reporters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.