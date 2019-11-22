Take the pledge to vote

No Matter Who Forms Maharashtra Govt, We Will Get Farmers' Work Done, Says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said instead of taking so much interest in covering who is forming the next government in Maharashtra, the media should focus on farmers' issues.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
No Matter Who Forms Maharashtra Govt, We Will Get Farmers' Work Done, Says Nitin Gadkari
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Nagpur: Irrespective of whose government is formed in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in the interest of farmers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the inauguration of Agrovision, an expo showcasing a wide range of agricultural products, here.

He said instead of taking so much interest in covering who is forming the next government in Maharashtra, the media should focus on farmers' issues.

"Whosoever forms the government, work will be carried out in a good manner. Irrespective of whose government comes to power in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in farmers' interest. Farmers are more important...who is part of the government is insignificant," the minister said.

Gadkari's comments come amid the hectic talks being held by the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena for forming a government in Maharashtra, which was placed under President's rule on November 12.



