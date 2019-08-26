'No Measures to Protect Staff from Mosquito-borne Diseases': 8 Doctors from Thane Hospital Admitted for Dengue

Eight doctors from the radiology department of the civic-run Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, also known as the Kalwa hospital in Thane have been admitted to the ICU suffering from dengue. The incident has forced the hospital to turn away patients in need of sonography, revealed a Mumbai Mirror report.

Dengue is spread by infected mosquitoes, usually the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus varieties.

All eight doctors, suffering from dengue, reported being sick around three days back, escalating fears that the hospital has become a breeding ground for the mosquito-borne disease.

One of the busiest hospitals in the eastern suburbs of Maharashtra - Kalwa hospital - had to turn away patients who come in for sonography as all the eight doctors were the ones who operated the sonography machine.

The Mumbai Mirror report further revealed that back in 2016, a person had died due to dengue in the hospital as well. Speaking to the publication, a senior doctor revealed that every year, around 20 doctors at the hospital suffer from dengue. However, precautionary measures to protect staff from the mosquito-borne disease have not been put into place, the doctor further revealed.

Notably, the doctors who are currently being treated for dengue are Arwind Bhagwat, Satish Populawar, Prashant Bushra, Nilesh Kalwade, Archana Bagda, Prathmesh, Anvay and Atul, the Mumbai Mirror report revealed.

The hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Rajiv Korde, meanwhile revealed to the newspaper that 'extra care' was being provided to the ailing doctors and that all eight were directly admitted to the ICU and the pest control department has been directed to inspect the premises again.

According to one of the ailing doctors who spoke to Mirror, they had been highlighting the lack of hygiene in the hospital multiple times, but nothing was done.

An Asian Age report has revealed that, as of August, Hyderabad too has been badly affected by dengue, with doctors saying it could be one of the worst epidemics in recent years. The report further points out that each doctor in Hyderabad can be seen treating up to 20 cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection in a day.

Meanwhile, Mumbai registered its first dengue death in 2019 with a 32-year-old Mulund resident succumbing to it on July 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.