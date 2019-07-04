Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Meeting Planned Between India, Pakistan Foreign Ministers on Sidelines of Commonwealth Event: MEA

Pakistan and India are member of the Commonwealth and foreign ministers of both the nations are expected to attend the meeting of the grouping.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Meeting Planned Between India, Pakistan Foreign Ministers on Sidelines of Commonwealth Event: MEA
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: No meeting has been planned between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of Commonwealth nations in London next week, a senior official said Thursday.

Jaishankar will travel to the UK to attend the conclave, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Replying to a question during a media briefing, he, however, said no bilateral meeting has been planned between Jaishankar and Qureshi on the sidelines of the Commonwealth event.

Pakistan is also a member of the Commonwealth and Qureshi is expected to attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of the grouping.

"Our foreign minister will be going to the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting which will be in London... But, no meeting has been planned between him and the Pakistan's foreign minister," he said.

The Commonwealth meeting is scheduled for July 10.

Commonwealth of Nations is a grouping of 53 countries which were former territories of the British Empire.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram