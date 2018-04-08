GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
No Membership for Actress Sri Reddy Who Stripped in Public, Says Telugu Film Association

Though application for the membership was given to her earlier, she did not fill it up properly, Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office-bearer Sivaji Raja and other office-bearers claimed.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2018, 10:38 PM IST
Earlier this week, Sri Reddy, in a Facebook post, had alleged that a top director used to 'roam around' near her house. (Facebook)
Hyderabad: An apex body of Telugu film industry on Sunday ruled out giving membership to an aspiring actress citing her behaviour, a day after she caused a flutter by stripping in front of the film chamber office here.

"Because of her behaviour, the actress (Sri Reddy) cannot be given membership," Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office-bearer Sivaji Raja told reporters here.

Though application for the membership was given to her earlier, she did not fill it up properly, Raja and other office-bearers claimed.

The actress had on Saturday stripped in public and staged a protest in front of the film chamber office, alleging that local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry.

She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

Rejecting her charges, the office-bearers said several Telugu actresses had over the years got adequate opportunities in their film career.

Police have booked the actress under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (obscene acts in public place).

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
