No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

In addition, Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2pm and will run as per schedule thereafter, it said.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pmon Thursday due to Holi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday.

On the day of the 'Holi' festival (March 21), Metro services will start from 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line, the DMRC statement said.
