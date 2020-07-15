'No Money in the Bag': Kanpur Lab Technician's Kin Backtrack on Claims of Having Paid Rs 30L Ransom

The family of a missing Kanpur lab technician made a U-turn on Wednesday, after initially claiming that they paid Rs 30 lakh ransom to his abductors in the presence of police to secure his release.

S Yadav’s family had on Monday claimed he was abducted on June 22 and his captors took the money, but did not free him. They said they threw a bag containing the money on a railway track, as asked.

However, Yadav’s sister Ruchi told reporters in Kanpur on Wednesday, “There was no money in the bag.”

"We talked about the money as someone suggested us to do so. We were upset as my brother could not be traced. I hope police will trace him soon," she said.

An FIR in the abduction case has been registered at Barra police station in Kanpur.

Yadav's family had alleged they managed to arrange the Rs 30 lakh on police's insistence.

Superintendent of Police, South, Aprana Gupta said, “The claim of payment of Rs 30 lakh is not true. When they were asked about the source of money, they could not give satisfactory answers.”

“As the family is disturbed, we have adopted a sympathetic attitude towards them. Police teams are working to trace the missing man."

On Tuesday SSP, Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P had ordered a probe.

"I am taking cognisance of media report in which payment of ransom of Rs 30 lakh has come to the fore. I am talking to the aggrieved family. If anyone is wrong, they will be punished," the SSP had said.

Attacking the BJP government over the issue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had asked who was giving patronage to the criminals who did not even fear the police and fled with the ransom money.

"It seems morality of the BJP government has also been kidnapped," he had said in a tweet in Hindi.