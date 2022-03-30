No Monkey Business: These Telangana Farmers Have 'Hired' a Tiger and a Bear to Protect Their Crops

Jaipal Reddy, a Sircilla-based farmer in Telangana who cultivates paddy in his four acres of land, was a very upset man until recently. Each year, when his paddy is ready to be harvested, a troop of monkeys would attack his field and destroy the crop. This time he decided to get into attack mode, quite literally.

Jaipal spent Rs 14,000 to buy a life-like toy tiger and placed in right in the middle of his farmland. His idea worked magic and the monkeys stopped attacking his produce.

“The toy tiger has given me good results,” said a thrilled Jaipal Reddy. “It’s not just the monkeys, even humans are scared to look at it. It looks like a real tiger,” he told News18.

“When I complained to my fellow farmers about the monkey menace, they suggested to install an electric fence. I was not in favour of that idea as I did not want the monkeys to be electrocuted. They are innocent animals and I did not want them killed. So I thought of this toy tiger,” Reddy said.

Another farmer from Nagasamudra village of Karimnagar district, Bhaskar Reddy, took Jaipal Reddy’s idea one step ahead. He travelled to Hyderabad to buy life-sized bear outfit.

“I have hired a person for Rs 500 a day to wear the costume and walk around the field to keep the monkeys at bay. I spent Rs 10,000 to buy the costume, but it is better than losing my entire crop to a herd of monkeys,” Bhaskar Reddy told News18.

Bhaskar cultivates maize and bitter ground in his 10 acres off agricultural land. “It’s not just the monkeys, even pigs are scared seeing our ‘bear’. With this, not just my property, but my neighbours’ farmland is also protected,” he told News18.

Both farmers are now the talk of their village and have earned praise for their innovative thinking.

