No More Discounts on Liquor in Delhi As Govt Looks to Curb Rush Outside Stores

The government in Delhi on Monday ordered to discontinue giving discounts on MRP of liquor, citing law and order problems outside shops due to large crowds.

The Delhi government's Excise Department orders discontinuation of discounts/rebate/concession on MRP of liquor in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/pF6ouqnMSB— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

Issuing a notification, the AAP-led government’s excise department in the national capital said that it has discontinued discounts, rebates or concessions on liquor prices. “Due to discounts being offered at liquor stores in Delhi through their retail vends, there are instances reported of large crowds gathered outside liquor stores leading to a law and order problem and causing inconvenience to local people in the area," according to the notification.

Liquor shops in Delhi have been offering heavy discounts on MRP in a bid to sell off their existing stock by the end of March when liquor licenses are up for renewal.

The hefty discounts were a result of the Delhi government’s new Excise Policy, which allowed liquor stores to offer up to 35 per cent discounts on certain alcohol brands.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.