CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » No More Jam Sessions: Allahabad Judges Check Plan to Widen Roads around HC to Ease Traffic Movement
1-MIN READ

No More Jam Sessions: Allahabad Judges Check Plan to Widen Roads around HC to Ease Traffic Movement

By: Salil Tiwari

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

LawBeat

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 16:04 IST

New Delhi, India

The development started as in September, Advocate Saher Naqvi, had to run to the Allahabad HC to appear in the matter, as she had to park her car 1km away from the gate of the high court, owing to haphazardly parked vehicles. (News18 Hindi/Representational Pic)

The development started as in September, Advocate Saher Naqvi, had to run to the Allahabad HC to appear in the matter, as she had to park her car 1km away from the gate of the high court, owing to haphazardly parked vehicles. (News18 Hindi/Representational Pic)

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery and Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal conducted an inspection and took note of the traffic plan prepared by the Administration of District Prayagraj to get rid of the daily traffic jam around the High Court

Two Allahabad High Court judges recently took stock of the progress made on the widening of roads to ease the traffic congestion around the High Court building at Prayagraj.

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery and Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal conducted an inspection and took note of the traffic plan prepared by the Administration of District Prayagraj to get rid of the daily traffic jams around the High Court.

Justice Shamshery, on Monday, noted in his order, that during the inspection, the plan, which has prepared after taking suggestions from stakeholders, was explained to him and Justice Agarwal by the senior officers of the city administration as well as the President High Court Bar Association RK Ojha, Government Advocate SK Pal, and other advocates.

He stated that Justice Agarwal and he found the plan satisfactory and opined that Administration has taken the right steps to resolve the issue.

RELATED NEWS

Accordingly, Justice Shamshery posted the matter for further hearing in the last week of January 2023, while stating, “The court hopes that the plan will be implemented completely, preferably within a period of two months".

FROM CRPC TO TRAFFIC

The development took place during the hearing on a plea that was essentially moved under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), seeking certain directions to the Principal Judge, Family Court, Allahabad, however, which was later confined to the issue of traffic congestion near the high court building.

In September, the counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Saher Naqvi, had to run to the court to appear in the matter, for she had to park her car 1 kilometre away from the gate of the high court, owing to haphazardly parked vehicles around the high court building.

Taking note of the issues raised by Naqvi, court had then directed S.P.Traffic, Prayagraj to come up with an appropriate plan to manage the traffic and parking around the High Court.

The court had asked all stakeholders, including lawyers practicing at the court, police authorities as well as officials of other departments in the state government, to conduct a meeting and take a unanimous decision that may solve the problem.

Resultantly, the Administration of District Prayagraj prepared a traffic plan which is under process regarding its implementation.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

Salil Tiwari

Salil Tiwari, Senior Special Correspondent at Lawbeat, reports on the Allahabad High Court and courts in Uttar Pradesh, however, she also writes on im...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 22, 2022, 16:00 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 16:04 IST