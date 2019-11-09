'No More Politics On the Issue': Common Refrain Among Muslim Residents in Ayodhya Post SC Verdict

Ayodhya: "All I want is that an atmosphere of peace should prevail, and nothing else," said 65-year-old Azeez, a resident of Niyava Bakra Mandi area of Ayodhya, when he was asked about the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute on Saturday.

Similar sentiments were voiced by a number of residents of this Muslim dominated locality here where more than half the shops were open and people were carrying out their daily chores despite the high security in view of the apex court verdict in the communally sensitive case.

Imran Khan, who is a medical representative and lives in Niyava area, said, "I welcome the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court in the case. Life is absolutely normal for me, as yesterday I was on duty along with my office colleagues.

"As far as question of tension prevailing here... I did not find any truth in that. All is certainly well."

Azhar Saeed, who run a business of agro-farming, said the Supreme Court judgement will "promote peace and brotherhood in the city, and gradually the hatred will disappear".

When asked whether there was any apprehension or tension prevailing among Muslims, Azhar dubbed it as a "rumour" spread by "vested interest to make illiterate people feel afraid".

Pointing to shops in the vicinity doing business, he said, "Life is absolutely normal, you can see for yourself."

There are around 100 Muslim families living in Niyava area of the district.

Haji Mohammad Sajid, who runs a tailoring shop in the vicinity of Ramjanmabhoomi police station, however, did not appear satisfied with the verdict.

"I feel that the decision is incomplete," he said, but refused to elaborate.

Shoaib Shameem Siddiqui, who runs a business of mechanical engineering, said, "I welcome the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya dispute case."

When contacted, Imam of Markazi Jama Masjid, Faizabad Mufti Ziauddin Qasmi refused to comment on the issue.

Heavy police deployment had been made in and around Ramjanmabhoomi police station area, and vehicles were not allowed to go there from different parts of the city. In Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, which was also under a heavy security blanket, most of the shops opened in the afternoon.

"There is no report of any disturbance from anywhere in the city. Security is in place and we are keeping an eye," Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI.

As of the 2011 census, Muslims comprise 26.36 per cent of the nearly 36 lakh population of Lucknow.

In the old city area of the Uttar Pradesh capital, where Muslim population is more, business was as usual as a majority of shops were open and there was heavy traffic on roads.

A large number of security personnel were deployed at the Chowk crossing, but they appeared relaxed.

Mohammand Rehman, in his 40s, selling famous 'makkhan malai' in Chowk said, "My business is normal. There is no impact of the verdict on daily life here. At least it will end politics on this issue."

People were seen discussing the verdict in Muslim-dominated Qaiserbagh, Aminabad, Golaganj, Wazir Ganj, Chaupatia, Maulviganj, Nakkhas and Chowk localities but the mood was the same.

"The decision has come, we accept it. This issue has been long pending due to political reasons. We (Hindu-Muslim) live together here and there are no differences between us," Shakeel Ahmad, who runs an iron shop in Maulviganj, said.

In Chowk, around King George's Medical University, small vendors were doing brisk business

With tight security arrangements in place and all educational institutes and shops closed, the roads wore a deserted look in the state capital in the morning before the Supreme Court announced its judgement on the vexed Ayodhya issue.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres have been closed till Monday as a precautionary measure. Tuesday being Guru Nanak Jayanti, the schools will also be closed.

Since morning, police and para military forces were seen active at different spots.

There was no crowd at the famous shopping hub in Hazratganj in the morning, but eventually people started coming out to spend their weekend and make purchases.

"We want amity. Hope there will be no problem anywhere after the verdict," said Ramu, who runs a tea shop in Hazratganj area.

Similar was the view of Akram, who sells vegetables on his cycle.

"There is no tension anywhere. Whatever decision has come, it is welcome," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made an appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and order and not pay any heed to rumours

He personally monitored the situation in the state from 'Dial UP-112' headquarters and then from his residence.

The chief minister has warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours and harming social amity.

"The situation is normal in the entire state. There is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere so far," said a senior official at DGP office.

Special vigil is being maintained on the social media, an official spokesman said.

