No More Protests at Chennai's Marina Beach, Rules Madras High Court

The Madras high court on Monday refused to allow protests on Chennai’s Marina beach in an effort to maintain law and order, upholding the decision of the Tamil Nadu government.Emphasising on the need to maintain public order, a bench comprising Justice KK Sasidharan and Justice R Subramanian quashed the order passed by Justice T Raja in April that allowed the leader of National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association, P Ayyakannu, to protest at the beach, the Indian Express reported.Ayyakannu sought to organise a fast on the beach to highlight the plight of farmers in relation to the formation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and was granted permission by Justice Raja. However, the court’s order was challenged by the state government.According to the Express, Justice Raja had said, “Had the then British government banned Marina Beach from being used for any public meeting, Marina would not have witnessed the presence of Mahatma Gandhi and Thilakar on its sands for the noble cause of Freedom. Therefore, when the then British government itself did not think of banning the demonstrations at the Marina Beach, this court is not inclined to accept the submissions made by the respondent.”The state government had said granting permission might disrupt the law and order situation in the area and suggested alternate locations for holding the agitation.