GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

No More Rafting in Uttarakhand as HC Bans Water Sports

In a recent order, the HC directed the state government to prepare a transparent policy on adventure sports in the state within two weeks.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No More Rafting in Uttarakhand as HC Bans Water Sports
(Representational Image)
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has put a ban on white river rafting and paragliding across the state till a transparent policy is framed by the state government on adventure sports.

Underlining the need to regulate adventure sports like white river rafting andparagliding, a division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Lokpal Singh in a recent order directed the state government to prepare a transparent policy on adventure sports in the state within two weeks.

Till such a policy is framed, no paragliding, white river rafting and other water sports shall be permitted in the state of Uttarakhand, the court said.

The court order came on a PIL alleging issuance of illegal leases in favour of private parties in Ganga riverbed.

The PIL contended that temporary structures are permitted to be set up on the banks of river Ganga and rafting is carried out in the river by private entrepreneurs in the river without any legal sanction.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You