No More RTO Visits As Government Makes 18 Driving License-Related Services Completely Online; List here

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently announced several Driving License and Certificate of Registration- related services that have been made completely online. A gazette notification released on Thursday, March 4, lists 18 such services that can be now be availed online through Aadhaar authentication by the citizens. Now, for availing services like the renewal of driver’s license, vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit, etc people will not have to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs).

The ministry took to its official Twitter handle to share the information. It further said that this will reduce the compliance burden on citizens and will help them to avail these services in a hassle-free, contactless manner reducing the footfall in the RTO offices.

Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services. pic.twitter.com/UBBvbbsGfG— MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 4, 2021

It can be noted that the notification has come after the Union government had issued a draft notification for linking driving licence and RC with the Aadhaar.

The 18 services which are mentioned in the notification are:

1. Learner’s License can now be availed completely online

2. Duplicate Driving License

3. Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required

4. Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration

5. Issue of International Driving Permit

6. Temporary Registration of motor vehicle

7. Registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body

8. Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration

9. Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration

10. Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License

11. Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle

12. Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle

13. Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration

14. Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre

15. Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

16. Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

17. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

18. Termination of hire-purchase agreement.