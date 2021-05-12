No More Shortage of Oxygen & Medicines, Says MP Health Minister at Packed Hall in Indore, Congress Cries Foul

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chuadhary said on Wednesday there is no shortage of oxygen and vital medicines in the state now as the problem has been dealt with successfully. Dr Chaudhary, who has been under fire from several corners for failing to actively handle the pandemic, kicked up another storm for holding a press meeting at the jam-packed Residency Kothi in Indore. Besides media fraternity, Wednesday’s meeting was attended by a number of other ministers as well as local Congress MLAs.

The health minister was on his maiden visit to Indore, the worst impacted in the state by the pandemic in the current wave. Dr Chaudhary told reporters that while there was a shortage of essentials like oxygen and other vital medicines like Remdesivir in the initial days, the crisis has been addressed to a large extent.

The state government is increasing ICU beds for critical patients and setting up COVID care centres, he said. “We are prepared to deal with a third wave of the pandemic," said the minister, who had drawn flak for addressing large gatherings ahead of the Damoh bypoll amid the raging virus.

Senior Congress leader Jitu Patwari posed a number of questions to the minister over the handling the health crisis. Later, Patwari told reporters that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was hiding actual figures of deaths related to COVID-19. He said that while officers claimed there have been 1,200 deaths due to the virus, Indore’s single crematorium has seen 785 bodies being cremated as per COVID-19 protocol.

Later, sharing images of the meeting, the state Congress unit wrote on Twitter if rules were meant only for public. Besides the health minister, the meeting was attended by ministers Usha Thakur and Tulsi Silawat and BJP MP Shankar Lalwani.

ये है बीजेपी की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग:स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. प्रभु राम चौधरी, संस्कृति मंत्री उषा ठाकुर, प्रभारी मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट, सांसद शंकर लालवानी, शहर अध्यक्ष और बीजेपी विधायकों की यह बैठक माफ़ी के लायक़ नहीं। शिवराज जी,सारे नियम केवल जनता के लिये..? pic.twitter.com/oALL4tqCWR — MP Congress (@INCMP) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, MP reported 8,970 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and was dropped out of the 10 worst-hit states in the country. Of the fresh cases, 1,507 infections were registered in Indore and 1,301 in Bhopal. There are little over 1.09 lakh active cases in the state. The growing cases of black fungus infection among survivors and the spread of the virus in rural areas are posing fresh challenges to the administration.

