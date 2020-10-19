No More Sweet Dreams? Experts Decode How Covid-19 Has Spurred Restless Sleep Cycles, Nightmares

When the nationwide lockdown was announced in March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, 27-year-old Zeeshan was living alone in Bengaluru where he had moved for work. Khan, a communication professional, did not initially notice any discrepancies in his sleeping pattern, but as the confinement period got longer, he observed something unusual.

“By the second and third month, the isolation started getting to me. I noticed that I was experiencing more vivid dreams. The dreams were unusually long. Sometimes I’d wake up in the middle of the night and whenever I’d sleep again, the dreams would resume from where they had left off,” he said.

With his social media usage going up significantly, his dreams, too, got longer and more bizarre. “Some of my dreams featured monsters from Lord of the Rings. My friends and I were fighting them, trying to rescue someone. I don’t know if that makes sense…Well they are dreams, are they supposed to make sense,” he asked.

While the answer to his question is rather complex, countless people around the world are experiencing an increase in vivid dreams amid the health crisis, something many are now also referring to as ‘pandemic dreams.’

To document the dream patterns of people during the outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, Deirdre Barrett, assistant professor of psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, decided to set up an online survey. Till May, she had received over 2,500 responses detailing more than 6,000 dreams, The Harvard Gazette reported.

By studying them, Barrett identified significant clusters of dream content. "What I’m beginning to see — these have been there from the start but they’re on the increase — are dreams about the aspects of the lockdown or other things that are an outgrowth of the pandemic," Barrett was quoted as saying by the publication.

Metaphors that featured in the dreams studied by Barrett ranged from the fear of contracting the virus to more "fantastic" ones such as being locked up in a prison, engulfed by swarms of bugs and hit by hurricanes.

Experts believe that there is a correlation between our well-being when we are awake and what we dream about at night. Nightmares, they say, can be indicators of underlying stress. A baseline level of stress has been typical for the majority part of 2020, most of which is characterised by social distancing and isolation, explained Ruchita Chandrashekar, a behavioural health researcher and trauma therapist.

“Dream recall is increasing because attaining restful sleep is becoming more challenging due to factors like anxiety, frequently waking up in the night, poor sleep hygiene and overstimulation,” Chandrashekar said. On being asked about how long the mental health after-effects of the pandemic would last, she said that while there is no clear answer yet, prolonged stress exposure is known to have significant after-effects.

“There's a high risk for an increase in cases of depression, persistent health anxiety, social anxiety and generalised anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, adjustment stress and more. They will also continue to impact the dreams we have,” she added.

With millions of people cooped up, Covid-19 has presented a situation unforeseen to mankind. However, a look at distressing events from the past offers clues into how stress and trauma trickle into our sleep as well. Notably, a study, analysing the 9/11 terror attacks that shook the United States, found that there was a measurable change in dreams in the period after 9/11/01.

The study, titled ‘A Systematic Change in Dreams after 9/11/01’ examined dreams of 45 individuals who presented written accounts of 20 dreams, out of which 10 were recorded before 9/11 and the other ten were recorded after the horrific event. The study discovered that dreams after 9/11 showed a highly significant increase in ‘central image’ intensity, which is defined as the number of dreams with scorable central images.

Another study, evaluating the effects of the Loma Prieta Earthquake that struck California in October 1989, found that the participants had experienced not just more nightmares in general but, had also seen an increase in nightmares about earthquakes.

According to Dr Sathya Prakash, a psychiatrist and psychotherapist, there is theoretical as well as empirical evidence pointing to the association between social reclusion and excessive dreaming. “For obvious reasons, the general mental health has worsened during the pandemic. The sense of certainty one had about the world has gone away. There are deaths, loss of jobs, which is leading to an increase in anxiety levels. With this, negative-themed dreams have also increased,” he said.

Prakash added that because of a decrease in physical activity during the pandemic, there has also been a change in sleep architecture. “As a result of this, the rapid eye movement (REM) phase in the sleep cycle has increased and we are able to recollect our dreams more.”

Simply put, REM is a phase of sleep which is often linked to vivid dreams. This stage is believed to play a key role in memory and mood. The longer it lasts, the stronger our dream recollection gets. It's not possible to eliminate these pandemic dreams, but one can facilitate a setting where there’s a greater likelihood of a sound sleep, with a shorter REM -phase.

“The later stages of N-REM sleep are responsible for the refreshing quality of the sleep. Exercise tends to increase the time spent in these stages of sleep. So exercising regularly might enable one to achieve the twin goals of minimizing vivid, negative-themed dreams, as well as achieving a greater degree of freshness and energy the following day,” Prakash said.

The pandemic has disrupted life as we knew it and daily routines have gone haywire. Experts believe that trying to re-establish a daily drill, as daunting as it appears, may help reign in these dreams.

“Having a consistent morning routine can help ground oneself. Maintaining a distance from the phone and the news, as soon as you wake up, can be beneficial because exposing ourselves to overstimulation can worsen the emotional state that the nightmare may have caused,” Chandrashekar explained.

Other avenues such as therapy — if it is an available resource — and maintaining a dream journal can also be helpful to process these dreams and recognise what memories they might be triggering, she added.