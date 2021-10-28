No Mosque Vandalised in Tripura, Cases Filed Against Fake Social Media Posts, Says Top Cop

No mosque was vandalised during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in Panisagar sub-division of North Tripura district, Tripura Police IGP Law and order Saurabh Tripathi has said, adding that a case has been registered against the fake social media posts spreading rumours.

“Certain persons, by using fake social media IDs, are spreading fake news/rumours on Tripura. It is informed that law & order situation in the state is absolutely normal. During protest rally in Panisagar, North Tripura, no Masjid was burnt and the pictures being shared of burning or damaged masjid or collection of sticks etc are all fake and are not from Tripura. They may be of some other countries. We are trying to find out who uploaded these fake pictures,” Tripathi said.

He added, “We request people of all communities not to support and subscribe to such fake IDs and do not spread such fake pictures. We have already registered cases and legal action will be taken against all those spreading fake news and communally sensitive rumours.”

The top cop’s clarification came amid viral posts of a mosque allegedly being attacked during a VHP gathering on Tuesday, that had been called to protest against the recent cases of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

SDM Dharmanagar of North Tripura on Wednesday said that the Dharmanagar administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the district in order to ensure peace and harmony.

