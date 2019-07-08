Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

No Movement of Security Forces' Convoys on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in View of Burhan Wani's Death Anniversary

While police spokesman gave no reason for the move, it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Movement of Security Forces' Convoys on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in View of Burhan Wani's Death Anniversary
Image for representation
Loading...

Srinagar: The convoys of security forces will not be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

While the spokesman gave no reason for the move, it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Monday.

"No security forces convoys shall be allowed from both sides of the highway on Monday," the police spokesman said.

Wani, once a poster boy of militancy in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram