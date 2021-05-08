'Positive Test Report Not A Must For Hospital Admission Of Covid-19 Patients': Govt Revises Guidelines

A person suspected of having the coronavirus disease need not produce a positive test report for admission to a Covid-19 facility, according to a government directive that also says patients cannot be refused services on any count.

The Union health ministry revised the policy for admission of Covid-19 patients to various categories of facilities for them on Saturday, even as a second wave of the deadly infection raged.

“This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19,” the policy document said.

The new guidelines will be applicable in all hospitals under the Centre, state governments/Union Territory administrations as well as private hospitals managing such patients.

Here are the detailed guidelines:

a) Requirement of a positive test for Covid-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a Covid health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of Covid Care Centres, Dedicated Covid Health Centres or DHC as the case may be.

b) No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

c) No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

d) Admissions to hospitals must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation.

The health ministry also advised chief secretaries of states/Union Territories to issue necessary orders and circulars, incorporating these directions within three days, which shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.

