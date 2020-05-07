INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No Need for Migrants to Produce Individual Medical Certificates to Travel: Maharashtra Govt

Representative Image (REUTERS/Prashant Waydande)

Representative Image (REUTERS/Prashant Waydande)

The government said a list of passengers screened at the time of start of their journey and found to be not displaying any influenza-like illness be issued by medical person in-charge and the certification of such a list shall suffice.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:06 PM IST
Share this:

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an order saying that migrant workers and other stranded persons willing to return to their home states amid the lockdown need not produce individual medical certificates as was required earlier.

The government said a list of passengers screened at the time of start of their journey and found to be not displaying any influenza-like illness be issued by medical person in-charge and the certification of such a list shall suffice (for individuals to travel).

The government said that migrants/stranded persons willing to travel to their native places be screened at the time of start of their journey by use of digital thermometer and symptomatic examination free of cost.

This be done through the officers of government or municipal corporations or by hiring the services of registered medical practitioners by municipal corporations, the order said.

A single list of all passengers indicating that they have been screened and found to be not displaying any influenza like illness (ILI) be issued by the medical person in-charge.

Numbers

There will be no need for individual certificates and a certification of passengers manifest shall suffice, the order, signed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, said.

The government has not specified as to what led it to issue the order, but migrant workers had reportedly alleged that private practitioners were overcharging them for issuing medical certificate to enable them to travel to their home states during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading