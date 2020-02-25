No Need for NRC, Conduct NPR as Per 2010 Format: Bihar Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution
The all-party resolution followed a debate on adjournment motion moved by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others in the House. It got the approval of the house in the post-lunch session.
File photo of Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.
Patna: The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution holding that there is no need for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) should be done according to the 2010 format.
The all-party resolution followed a debate on adjournment motion moved by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others in the House. It got the approval of the house in the post-lunch session.
Welcoming the resolution, Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan said, "I have already said there is no need to be scared of the NPR, and the Prime Minister has also asserted that there is no proposal for the NRC."
Earlier, while replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had reiterated his opposition to "additional clauses" having been inserted into the NPR. He told the house that the state government has written to the Centre requesting that these be dropped.
Kumar told the assembly that there should be "no confusion" regarding how the NPR exercise would be carried out in the state and that nobody would be asked to furnish information like place and date of birth of one's parents.
Reading out the text of the letter to the Centre, he said it has also been proposed by the Bihar government that "transgenders" be included in the gender column of the NPR.
A strong opponent of National Register for Citizens (NRC) despite his alliance with the BJP, Kumar, however, disapproved of 'hauva' (bogey) of NRC being raised by the opposition despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's categorical statement that its countrywide implementation was not on the anvil.
Kumar said that CAA is a Central act passed by Parliament which is currently pending with the Supreme Court.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamal Haasan Should Apologise to Tamil Star Rekha For 'Unplanned Kiss' in Film, Say Netizens
- Anup Jalota Makes Fiery Remarks Against Paras Chhabra Over His Possible Marriage with Jasleen Matharu
- Chris Hemsworth Delivers Iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Dialogue, Wins Hearts of Indian Fans
- Coronavirus And Superspreaders: Humans Can Carry And Transmit COVID-19 Without Symptoms
- 'Wearing Six-Inch Heels Liberates Women,' Says Inventor of the Louboutin