INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No Need to be Afraid of Locust Attack as Swarm has Diverted to Other States, Says Karnataka Minister

(Representative image/AP)

(Representative image/AP)

In the wake of locust attacks in many northern states, the Karnataka farmers were also worried, especially those from North Karnataka region such as Bidar and Kalaburagi.

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
Share this:

Karnataka agriculture minister B C Patil on Monday sought to allay apprehensions among farmers about locust attack, saying there was no need to be afraid as the swarm had "diverted" to other states.

In the wake of locust attacks in many northern states, the Karnataka farmers were also worried, especially those from North Karnataka region such as Bidar and Kalaburagi.

The minister, however, said there was no need to be afraid. "There is no need to be afraid of locusts.It was never a problem in Karnataka," Patil told reporters in Tumakuru.

He said that he was also worried when the news broke that a large swarm of locusts had entered the country.

"We were also afraid that it may reach Bidar, Kalaburagi or Yadagiri and we had made preparations accordingly but luckily it diverted to other states," Patil said.

Patil also cited the state government's various welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading