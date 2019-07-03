No Need to Convert Rupee, You Can Now Use Indian Currency to Buy Goods at Dubai Duty Free

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian travellers and expats now have a reason to cheer. Starting July 1, duty-free shops at the Dubai International Airport have started accepting Indian currency for transactions. The service can be availed on purchases worth anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000. The remainder amount will be returned in dirhams.

With this move, Indian rupee becomes the 16th currency to be allowed for direct transactions at the Dubai Duty-Free. Earlier, buyers had to convert rupee to dollar, dirham or euro to purchase goods. The facility is open at the three terminals inside the Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in the UAE.

Rising footfall of Indian tourists has prompted authorities to list Indian rupee. In 2015, the duty-free shops clocked a whopping $2.015 billion (Rs 13,800 crore) in sales. The shops inside the airport, open for 24 hours, are set on a sprawling 38,000 square metre space.