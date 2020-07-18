INDIA

1-MIN READ

No Need to Panic, Covid-19 Situation Under Control, Says West Bengal Govt

File photo of police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Reuters)

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha also ruled out the possibility of clamping a total lockdown in Kolkata or across the state, asserting that the restrictions would be enforced strictly only in containment zones.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
The West Bengal government on Saturday said there was no need to panic as the COVID-19 situation in the state was under control.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha also ruled out the possibility of clamping a total lockdown in Kolkata or across the state, asserting that the restrictions would be enforced strictly only in containment zones.

He said the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state was normal as "more the number of tests, more the number of cases".

"The situation in Bengal is under control. The death rate which was earlier very high has now come down to 2.7 per cent, which is very close to the national average of 2.5 per cent," he said.

The government has introduced a helpline through which people in home isolation can seek opinions and suggestions, Sinha said.

There are 676 containment zones in the state at present, and a total lockdown has been clamped in those areas to stem the spread of coronavirus.

