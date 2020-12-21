News18 Logo

'No Need to Panic, Govt is Alert': Harsh Vardhan on Mutated Coronavirus Strain in UK

File photo of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (PTI)

He said the government had done everything that was important to handle the COVID-19 situation in the last one year.

The government is alert and there is no need to panic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain in the UK.

Responding to a question on the panic over the new strain and a demand to ban flights from the UK, Vardhan told reporters, "I would say this to all that all these imaginary situations, imaginary talks, imaginary panic... don't involve yourself in this."

"The government is fully conscious about everything. If you ask me, there is no reason to panic the way we are seeing in this press conference," the minister added.


